India 5G towers kill 32 villagers in 20 days!

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Satya_Vijay: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/satya_vijay/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dDHxJYTkhkru/
This is a village in Jaffrabad district of India where 5G towers were recently installed (around April, 2021).
Within 20 days of installing the towers, 32 villagers died!
Their deaths were quick and unpredictable without prior illness.
Most who died were between 40-50 years old as told by the villagers. The wife of one interviewee died without prior signs in one night.
They demand these towers to be removed else they will burn them down.
Thanks to the genuine reporter who arrived at the scene to report this unconventional story.
The 5G death towers are being installed all across India, including the rural villages. They are being used to kill villagers and then blame the deaths on corona.
This will make villagers take vaccine, who would have otherwise never taken these poisons.
Villagers invite telecommunication industries into their land thinking them as means of development, prosperity and change.
But, they are soon realizing the truth of these death towers, unfortunately the hard way.
Mirrored SixthSense