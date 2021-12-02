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Global Criminal Nightmare! Pfizer and FDA Work Together to Suppress Evidence that COVID Shot Killed Thousands in First Month
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60 views • December 02, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the BOMBSHELL evidence proving the FDA and Pfizer colluded to cover up thousands of deaths in the first month of COVID injections. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/fda-document-deems-pfizer-vaccine-favorable-despite-long-list-of-adverse-events-from-jab-including-death/
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