BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 7: Arise, Kill & Eat!
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 7 months ago

People can become sick from accidents, man-made toxins, illegal drug abuse, a promiscuous lifestyle, smoking tobacco, drinking alcohol, and so on. However, the majority of people get sick from the food they eat. It is obvious that people living on poor food will eventually get sick; it's just a matter of time before the body succumbs to the harmful diet.

God had Moses write down precise laws concerning food and popular foods today like pork, shrimp and lobster were listed as unclean. Some people mistakenly think that Jesus did away with the food laws and often point to Peter's vision in the book of Acts or Paul's advice to Timothy in order to support their theory that all food can now be eaten.

Salvation is based upon faith in Christ, so food is not a salvation issue, but disobeying God will cause your life on earth to be cut short. With all that science has revealed, why do Christians continue to eat unclean foods, artificial flavors and sweeteners and meat filled with growth hormones and antibiotics? Who are you going to please -- God or your stomach?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1528.pdf

RLJ-1528 -- DECEMBER 27, 2015

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
clean foodsicknessunclean food
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy