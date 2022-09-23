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They Don't Want You To Earn A Living
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
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46 views • September 23, 2022

Revelation 13:16-17

King James Version Bible

16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:


17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.


The devil deceives the whole world and many Christians are falling away and will fall away from faith through the use of fear.


You will have to be smarter than a scientist to not be deceived by the devil. Neither God or the Devil will allow us to use our carnal mind and sit back and say this or that is the mark of the beast. People will get the mark of the beast simply because they are ignorant of how the devil does it. People will be separated from God and not know they are following evil because they will be following a form of godliness that pleases the world. Eventually the fruits of the devil will manifest and people will begin to think Killing others and betraying their brethren to death is a service to God.

The more people separate from God the more death and destruction we will see around the world as the devil can then take the souls easily and on mass ( harvest of souls). What will it profit a man if he gains the world and loses his soul?

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healthfaithtribulationnwomedicinepandemicendtimesreset
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