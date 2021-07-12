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Trump Says the Election'll be Overturned because it was Rigged & the People won't Stand For It
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60 views • July 12, 2021
With the criminality that's being uncovered by the election audits that are happening, President Trump sounds very confident that he'll be back in the White House soon. I, for one, can't wait to see the prosecutions begin. What happened in the United States was TREASON of the highest caliber.
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