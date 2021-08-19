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The Vox Report: COVID-19 A Controlled Psychosomatic Suicide (August 18, 2021)
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191 views • August 19, 2021
The Vox Report: COVID-19 A Controlled Psychosomatic Suicide (August 18, 2021)
Re: PSYCHOSOMATIC-SUICIDE--Covid-sickness-was-mostly-psychological
Video Source: Harry Vox at - http://voxnews.com/
The Jewish controlled media implemented a massively aggressive campaign of hysteria where people who merely had the sniffles were in mortal terror that they were going to die and foolishly checked themselves into hospitals (most of which are Jewish owned) and the Jewish hospitals murdered tens of thousands of Americans to get the $53K payout from the Jewish controlled medicaid system and to fulfill the agenda of the Jewish Banking cartels to lockdown the world into a permanent totalitarian fascist state. Guess who the prison guards for your new prison planet will be?
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: PSYCHOSOMATIC-SUICIDE--Covid-sickness-was-mostly-psychological
Video Source: Harry Vox at - http://voxnews.com/
The Jewish controlled media implemented a massively aggressive campaign of hysteria where people who merely had the sniffles were in mortal terror that they were going to die and foolishly checked themselves into hospitals (most of which are Jewish owned) and the Jewish hospitals murdered tens of thousands of Americans to get the $53K payout from the Jewish controlled medicaid system and to fulfill the agenda of the Jewish Banking cartels to lockdown the world into a permanent totalitarian fascist state. Guess who the prison guards for your new prison planet will be?
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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