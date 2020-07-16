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Cure for COVID-19 - Texas Doctor - Dr. Richard Bartlett
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129 views • July 16, 2020
Texas doctor claims he discovered effective and inexpensive solution for COVID-19.
Could a common drug called Budesonide really offer an effective, safe, and affordable COVID solution for ill patients? The answer may shock you, especially if you’ve been listening to the dire reports put out by the mainstream media.
The truth is: a Texan emergency room doctor – with nearly 30 years of experience – has some very good news for those people concerned about COVID-19. And, thankfully, he’s currently working hard to get his message out about this potentially lifesaving steroid, no matter how reluctant some government officials may be to admit its promising impact.
Medical doctor is putting the proverbial fire of COVID-19 out with budesonide
Budesonide is typically inhaled via a nebulizer, a non-invasive medical device that transforms medication into vapor so it can be breathed in by the patient through a handheld nozzle or simple face mask. The drug is commonly used to treat asthma.
Because it helps alleviate inflammation in the body, doctors also use budesonide for other reasons, including managing symptoms of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. But, according to Texas ER physician Dr. Richard Bartlett, budesonide is helping his COVID patients recover extremely quickly and without the side effects commonly seen with other heavier-duty steroid medications.
Could a common drug called Budesonide really offer an effective, safe, and affordable COVID solution for ill patients? The answer may shock you, especially if you’ve been listening to the dire reports put out by the mainstream media.
The truth is: a Texan emergency room doctor – with nearly 30 years of experience – has some very good news for those people concerned about COVID-19. And, thankfully, he’s currently working hard to get his message out about this potentially lifesaving steroid, no matter how reluctant some government officials may be to admit its promising impact.
Medical doctor is putting the proverbial fire of COVID-19 out with budesonide
Budesonide is typically inhaled via a nebulizer, a non-invasive medical device that transforms medication into vapor so it can be breathed in by the patient through a handheld nozzle or simple face mask. The drug is commonly used to treat asthma.
Because it helps alleviate inflammation in the body, doctors also use budesonide for other reasons, including managing symptoms of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. But, according to Texas ER physician Dr. Richard Bartlett, budesonide is helping his COVID patients recover extremely quickly and without the side effects commonly seen with other heavier-duty steroid medications.
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