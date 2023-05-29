Trump challenger says Kevin McCarthy should have 'gone further' in debt ceiling deal

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GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy lays out his plan for the United States to create independence from China and to shut down the 'administrative state' on 'The Next Revolution.'
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