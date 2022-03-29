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Biden believes Putin invaded to Russia.. WTF!
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31 views • March 29, 2022
illiterate or damaged by the vaccine? Ηe does not even know where Russia is. He does not even know who he is at war with.
Μake him a mummy , just in case you miss him
Μake him a mummy , just in case you miss him
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