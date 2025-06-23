Russian Iskander missile struck a Ukrainian mobilization training center in Sumy, eliminating up to 100 enemy fighters.

A U.S. military base near Kasrak, in Syria’s western Hasakah province, was targeted in a mortar attack, according to a report by Al-Maalomah. The Iraqi outlet’s sources did not specify who was behind the shelling.

Local sources described the incident as “the first of its kind,” noting it comes amid “growing public resentment toward foreign presence,” with many residents viewing the U.S. base as a “symbol of occupation.”

The United States did not warn Russia in advance about its strike on Iran, according to Russian Foreign Intelligence Director Sergey Naryshkin.

