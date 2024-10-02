Historic Flood Of America Raises Many Questions

https://banned.video/watch?id=66fb68494d07ab35e926b814

A witness to Hurricane Helene that eerily landed on the same day as its counterpart in 1958 in St. Petersburg describes the scene as "the water came out of nowhere. The water was parallel to the beach for hours, so once the hurricane moved up and east it just brought the gulf with it."

And as the devastation destroyed entire cities within Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. Causing Conyers, Georgia to shelter in place due to a biolab fire. Joe Biden sat in Delaware on a beach just 153 miles from the wreckage of another recently ignored disaster, the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. Kamala ignored it. And Donald Trump rushed to the aid of Americans. Where the death toll climbs yet remains unknown as areas are still unreachable.

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris nightmare won't let up as 8 alleged migrants have been arrested in eastern Tennessee for robbing flood victims as local communities try to recover from apocalyptic flooding.

And as America is crippled. Billions of dollars along with National Guard troops have been sent overseas. A bookend to the betrayal of the United States by the Biden-Harris regime.