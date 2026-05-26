Nan Madol The Venice of the Pacific

A forgotten city built on water… in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. 🌊





Nan Madol still remains one of the world’s greatest unsolved mysteries. Massive volcanic stone walls, ancient canals, lost rulers, and legends that refuse to disappear.





How was this city built centuries ago on top of a lagoon?

Who moved the giant stones across the ocean?

And why does this place still feel more like myth than history?





This short clip only scratches the surface.





The full episode dives deeper into the mystery, history, mythology, and haunting beauty of Nan Madol.





🎧 Full episode available in the link in description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/0fxSa9yReGsuskZ9edj698?si=aa29109dea8a46a4





#Nanmadol #AncientHistory #archaeologylovers #PacificHistory #ancientworld