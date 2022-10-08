Is Donald Trump Still the President? - Derek Johnson

Derek Johnson is a US Army Veteran, public speaker and Country Music Artist. He is best known for his two hits "Real Cool Kinda Hot" and "Right Beer Right Now." When Derek was in active duty, he had top-secret military clearance. Active military is bound by oath and honor not to disclose information about what is happening to the general public. Because he is no longer "active" he is not restricted from disclosing information he learned in his role during active duty. Derek is currently on the road with the Truth Tour 2 traveling the country and spreading the message that Donald Trump may still be President under military law.

On September 12, 2018 President Donald J. Trump signed executive order 13848 imposing certain sanctions in the event of foreign interference in a United States election and many other executive orders pertinent to what we are seeing unfold. Derek also references 47 US CODE 606 "War Powers of the President" extending Donald Trumps powers as Commander In Chief and that the United States Military is in complete control. According to Derek, on January 20th, 2021 by Military and Constitutional Law, President Trump received a full grade military and constitutionally regulated Inauguration ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.

