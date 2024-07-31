© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Baking the Perfect Black Forest Cake | Easy & Delicious". @Indulovecooking
280g canned cherries
30g sugar
a pich of salt
1 tbsp Kirsch
450ml heavy cream
40g powdered sugar
1 tbsp Kirsch
50g dark chocolate
fresh cherries
