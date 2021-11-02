Using Elderberry Syrup To Treat Coughs Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11 01 21(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#heart #diabetes #liverAir Date: Monday, November 1, 2021MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing the numbers from the U.S. to other countries that have similar populations. Stating that if people aren't supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients they will be in big trouble. Adding that if people are eating gluten they are killing their immune system.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article that recommends using elderberry syrup to treat coughs, colds and flu. Rich in vitamins A, B and C that help boost the immune system. Elderberries can prevent bacterial and viral infections, protect against coughs, colds and flu, boosts heart health, lowers cholesterol, improves eye health, strengthens the immune system and can be used to treat tosillitis.CallersTim had a heart attack and wants a program to help avoid another one.Chris is a type 2 diabetic with tinnitis.Darlene has a friend whose baby's penis is swollen.