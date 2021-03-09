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God's Irresistible Grace
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11 views • March 09, 2021
In this video we will be going over the doctrine of the irresistible grace of God which some believe in and most do not. Let me know what you think of the study down in the comments.
If you'd like to help this very very small ministry please send an offering to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=JQ696QEXE45PC
or you can send your donation or offering to:
Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
And thanks
If you'd like to help this very very small ministry please send an offering to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=JQ696QEXE45PC
or you can send your donation or offering to:
Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
And thanks
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