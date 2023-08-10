THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [2 of 3] Thursday 8/10/23 • CHRIS SKY, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

DEMS TURN ON BIDEN ADMIN AS ILLEGALS OVERWHELM BLUE CITIESMeanwhile, puppet president Biden promises to import MORE illegals to protect them from "extreme weather!"

Harrison Smith is LIVE taking your calls & is joined by special guests Chris Sky, Owen Shroyer, and more!





SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!

*** MUG CLUB - JonesCrowder.COM ***





• Please Help Support With One Time Tip or Monthly Support For The Ron Gibson Channel





*** FIND ALL SUPPORT LINKS AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson