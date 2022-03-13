Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - If you knew a drug increased your chances of cancer by 800%, would you take it? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.26.16)

The show's title is: If you knew a drug increased your chances of cancer by 800%, would you take it?

15 Million Americans do. If you were in charge, what would you do? Dr Daniels reveals the drug, the evidence as presented by the Medical Industrial Complex and how you can protect yourself. Tune in Think Happens.

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