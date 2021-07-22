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Informed Consent?? Real-life visit to Manchester Vaccination Centre
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140 views • July 22, 2021
A secretly filmed insight into what goes on before an experimental gene-therapy jab is injected, with potentially life-changing or even life-ending consequences.
If this was meant to constitute 'informed consent', the information given was sadly lacking, and some of it completely wrong! Needless to say, the investigator made his excuses and qt=uicly left, unjabbed!!
If this was meant to constitute 'informed consent', the information given was sadly lacking, and some of it completely wrong! Needless to say, the investigator made his excuses and qt=uicly left, unjabbed!!
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