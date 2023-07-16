Create New Account
Fritjof följer Jesus Kristus
Fritjof Persson
David Pawson: Sammanfattning Gospelnhttps://swebbtube.se/w/ajKKxhcynwqEM8xSxApJD5


David Pawson - Born Again

https://swebbtube.se/w/agYdnn39LpMPQX8m47VER2


David Pawson - Repent of Your Sins Towards God

https://swebbtube.se/w/o1EZSzM3kWnt5iXt9xLAs8


David Pawson - Believe in The Lord Jesus Christ

https://swebbtube.se/w/gXsatn1bnTM4NqmzAURRoB


David Pawson - Be Baptised in Water

https://swebbtube.se/w/v1aHPS5NbekUa7wRSv4933


David Pawson- Receive The Holy Spirit

https://swebbtube.se/w/itfVLuwLftk6y35LUZQbCp


David Pawson - Saved at Last

https://swebbtube.se/w/qHd37BNKQN4HpvCq7vQwZF


Fritjof följer Jesus Kristus

https://swebbtube.se/w/5S6RE5zEaCpgPiTNHqoUeT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPDcJun3TUki/

https://rumble.com/v30fiv6-fritjof-fljer-jesus-kristus.html

https://www.brighteon.com/8ea4da28-c5ac-4252-9f7b-a99665634c83

jesus kristusfollowsfritjof

