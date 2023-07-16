David Pawson: Sammanfattning Gospelnhttps://swebbtube.se/w/ajKKxhcynwqEM8xSxApJD5
David Pawson - Born Again
https://swebbtube.se/w/agYdnn39LpMPQX8m47VER2
David Pawson - Repent of Your Sins Towards God
https://swebbtube.se/w/o1EZSzM3kWnt5iXt9xLAs8
David Pawson - Believe in The Lord Jesus Christ
https://swebbtube.se/w/gXsatn1bnTM4NqmzAURRoB
David Pawson - Be Baptised in Water
https://swebbtube.se/w/v1aHPS5NbekUa7wRSv4933
David Pawson- Receive The Holy Spirit
https://swebbtube.se/w/itfVLuwLftk6y35LUZQbCp
David Pawson - Saved at Last
https://swebbtube.se/w/qHd37BNKQN4HpvCq7vQwZF
Fritjof följer Jesus Kristus
https://swebbtube.se/w/5S6RE5zEaCpgPiTNHqoUeT
