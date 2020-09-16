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Biden gives advice about running ladies’ section of a department store on the second floor of a department store
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4 views • September 16, 2020
“If you could take care of. If you were a quarter master you can sure in hell take care running huh you know a department store a thing you know where in the huh in the second floor of the ladies’ department or whatever you know what I mean?”
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