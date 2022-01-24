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Snowstorm in Turkey Today
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40 views • January 24, 2022
Another snowstorm in Turkey today continues to cripple the region. Snow chaos in #Turkey claims dead and injured – and threatens to stay. The country is struggling with the snow masses – especially in traffic: people have been injured and killed in many accidents. #Blizzard #Snowstorm #winter #weather #severeweather #Instanbul
WINTER STORM KENAN 2022
https://youtu.be/5-x8I_N2iho
NEW SIGNS in the SKY
https://youtu.be/avpHjnzmyUU
SOUNDS in the SKY
https://youtu.be/F0-UItsOpII
HUNGA TONGA VOLCANO EXPLOSION
https://youtu.be/kUUM0IGLTBw
SIGNS IN THE SKY ARE HERE
https://youtu.be/EFFG4uanms0
PORTL HOLOGRAM https://www.portlhologram.com/
HAPPY NEW FEAR
https://youtu.be/Yh1dYGmGeQ0
MOSCHIACH/MESSIAH ARRIVAL MAY 2022
https://youtu.be/8LnlZ5GYWLE
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WINTER STORM KENAN 2022
https://youtu.be/5-x8I_N2iho
NEW SIGNS in the SKY
https://youtu.be/avpHjnzmyUU
SOUNDS in the SKY
https://youtu.be/F0-UItsOpII
HUNGA TONGA VOLCANO EXPLOSION
https://youtu.be/kUUM0IGLTBw
SIGNS IN THE SKY ARE HERE
https://youtu.be/EFFG4uanms0
PORTL HOLOGRAM https://www.portlhologram.com/
HAPPY NEW FEAR
https://youtu.be/Yh1dYGmGeQ0
MOSCHIACH/MESSIAH ARRIVAL MAY 2022
https://youtu.be/8LnlZ5GYWLE
🔴 SUBSCRIBE TO BubbaonYOURSIDE
https://youtube.com/channel/UCRYu5OwmLgHsTM2xnwNPZmg?subq_confirmation=1
.
🙏PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE BACKUP CHANNELS NOW👇
🔴RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/user/TheBubbaNews
🔴BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/guBGiElGlwdQ/
🔴BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebubbanews
🔴ODYSEE
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