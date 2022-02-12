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[My] New Boston Mayor Learns why Fake Leaders don't do live streams!
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143 views • February 12, 2022
Michelle Wu Awkward Instagram Live
https://youtu.be/Y9PN5UqdVjo

https://ussanews.com/boston-mayor-roasted-by-critics-during-awkward-livestream/

“So, she’s unable to join,” Wu said, referring to an unnamed member of Congress. She appeared to be stalling while she waited for a co-host to join the livestream.

“In the meantime, I will try to kill time by responding to any questions anyone has,” Wu said while laughing and not acknowledging the numerous negative comments.

“Sad for our beloved Boston businesses,” one user commented. After ignoring several dozen critical comments, Wu acknowledged one user who wished her a happy Lunar New Year. “Yes, year of the tiger,” she said.

“Okay, we’re checking with the congresswoman’s team, and if it comes down to it, I will log out and log back in,” she said, shifting in her chair and growing visibly annoyed.

“What’s your favorite thing about Boston winter,” Wu said, as if reading a comment on the livestream, although none of the commenter actually asked that question. “I love snow,” she said.


Criticism of the mayor’s management of COVID-19 continued pouring in until the end of the video. Numerous people called for Wu’s recall or demanded she resign. “Why don’t you care about your people,” one user asked.

Wu banned unvaccinated people ages 12 or older from restaurants and other indoor venues in January.

https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com/2022/02/11/boston-mayor-roasted-by-critics-during-awkward-livestream/
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