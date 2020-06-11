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The American Matrix - The Age Of Deception
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85 views • June 11, 2020
A 2009 Documentary which explains that there is a war waged against the truth. Not only is there a war against the truth, but there is a war on our minds and what we believe. We the people are constantly bombarded on a daily basis with disinformation to influence our point of views in order to make us all believe the narratives of the establishment and to not ever question the legitimacy of the narratives.
In essence, this is psychological warfare being waged against us all.
In essence, this is psychological warfare being waged against us all.
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