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2021-03-07 - The Queensferry Speech
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20 views • June 21, 2021
David was invited to give a talk outside the Holyrood Parliament on Saturday 6th March 2021. Police Scotland shut the event down and did not allow any speeches to be made. This was recorded the same day at Queensferry on the Forth, the speech banned by Police Scotland. Its subject matter is equality and judgement.
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