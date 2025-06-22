BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hope!
CBC154
5 views • 17 hours ago

“Why art thou cast down, O my soul? and why art thou disquieted in me? hope thou in God: for I shall yet praise him for the help of his countenance.” Psalm 42:5


“Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is.” Jeremiah 17:7


We can never lose hope, for without it we are done. Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ offers hope. Focus on Jesus and find life and victory.


This is one of our most asked for messages. This is an excerpt.  To watch the entire message, you can go to https://youtu.be/d2tAxMlii7U .  We pray it is a blessing to you and that you will share this message with others.


Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.


Visit our internet site at https://capacbible.org


Thank you so much for watching! Your heartfelt comments are an encouragement to us. Please remember to subscribe and like our videos, and forward to others. We appreciate your prayers and financial support! May God bless you is our prayer.


Check out our platforms:

https://youtube.com/@CapacBibleChurch

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.facebook.com/capacbible.church.5

https://rumble.com/user/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.instagram.com/cbc206714

https://gab.com/CapacBibleChurch

https://capacbible.blogspot.com

https://twitter.com/BibleCapac


“When the wise is instructed, he receiveth knowledge.” Proverbs 21:11


“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1


“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14

inspirationalfaithhope
