Iranian aviation in the air over Tehran - after joint attacks by Israel & US
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1351 followers
173 views • 21 hours ago

Iranian aviation in the air over Tehran.

The Ghouls report:  ⚡️Israeli media claim that Amir Khatami, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian army, was killed.

No confirmation of this was provided.

Trump confirmed the strikes on Iran.

"We have launched a large-scale military operation in Iran, and we will destroy the threat from the brutal Iranian regime," he stated.

Adding, Rybar's first report about this:

First targets of American-Israeli aggression📝

which facilities are being struck in Iran?

American involvement is confirmed by Al Jazeera citing some American official.

Meanwhile, initial data on the strike is emerging. Yedioth Ahronoth reports that strikes are being delivered precisely against individual facilities and individuals, directly calling what is happening "targeted elimination."

In addition to explosions  that occurred at Argentina Square, in the subsequent wave of attacks the following areas were struck.

➡️Mehrabad airport was struck, where a major Iranian Air Force airbase is located. It was already hit during the 2025 air campaign, when hangars and infrastructure were destroyed.

➡️The building of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security was struck. Again, this is a repeat strike: last summer the building was listed as nearly completely destroyed.

➡️There is already widespread talk of an assassination attempt on Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian. This is indirectly suggested by pictures of explosions from Pasteur Street. The residence of Ayatollah Khamenei is also located there. Reuters, however, reports that the ayatollah is not at the residence and is in a safe location elsewhere.

➡️Another target mentioned is the IRGC Intelligence Organization, but which of its buildings was struck (and whether it was struck at all) remains unclear.

➡️Mobile operator Hamrah Aval stopped working.

📌The geography of strikes is so far limited to only Tehran.

#Israel #Iran

🧨 @rybar_mena — on Middle Eastern chaos with love

iran politics israel palestine events war syria gaza lebanon yemen current west bank
