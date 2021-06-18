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Removing Shards from the Hearts of the Descendants of Slaves
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22 views • June 18, 2021
Due to the trauma in the generations, the brokenness experienced is still impacting those alive today. In epigenetic, the trauma is encoded in the DNA. So sorrow, depression, anger, bitterness and unforgivenss is so hard to release. Powerful time of deep weeping as the Holy Spirit led us on this journey.
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