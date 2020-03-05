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Purge Election Year 2020 ~ The JewSuits Wrote The Script!
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36 views • March 05, 2020
2016 Telling Us About 2020 In Plain Sight. 923 - 9+2+3=14 for 14 pieces of Osiris. It's all about raising their Antichrist. I am helping to expose the enemies playbook. They know the bible, do you? Time is short my friends! Jesus Saves! Follow Him! Please pray before visiting any websites in this video.
All roads lead to Rome and the Jesuit fake Jew Freemason Kabbalah Templar Secret Society Luciferians. They are moving their headquarters to Jerusalem temporarily but will be destroyed by Jesus upon his return.
All roads lead to Rome and the Jesuit fake Jew Freemason Kabbalah Templar Secret Society Luciferians. They are moving their headquarters to Jerusalem temporarily but will be destroyed by Jesus upon his return.
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