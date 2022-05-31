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The First Mention of the Wrath of God in the Bible...and why it matters...
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36 views • May 31, 2022
What is the 'Law of First Mention', and where do we find the 'first mention' of the wrath of God in the Bible? What does the context tell us about the timing of the wrath of God....and the future rapture of believers? This is a truly eye-opening video! You'll wonder why this particular 'first mention' has not been included in our current understanding of eschatology!
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YvinE1LeqSwaCmVyHhrOKSPZR9LXDnI_/view?usp=sharing
“Harlot” video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg
Bride videos:
https://youtu.be/qlbI6mTztGc
https://youtu.be/xycT0YBdfYY
https://youtu.be/9LP1oCCdquI
“Analyzing the Intel” video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YvinE1LeqSwaCmVyHhrOKSPZR9LXDnI_/view?usp=sharing
“Harlot” video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg
Bride videos:
https://youtu.be/qlbI6mTztGc
https://youtu.be/xycT0YBdfYY
https://youtu.be/9LP1oCCdquI
“Analyzing the Intel” video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F
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