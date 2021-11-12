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Negroes With Guns: The Untold History of Black NRA Gun Clubs and the Civil Rights Movement
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30 views • November 12, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Dan and Sam discuss Robert F. Williams, a forgotten, but important figure in the American Civil Rights Movement and American history. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/guns-nra-and-american-civil-rights-movement-guide
Share this video: https://youtu.be/IVINOkwOJ2E
Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/ammodotcom-youtube
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs45
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
With the violent crime rate increasing disproportionately in urban communities, it's no surprise that a recent phone survey of black voters found that 80 percent felt gun violence was an “extremely serious” problem. However, it seems this surge in violence actually has many in the black community changing their views on gun ownership.
In 1993, 74 percent of African-Americans favored gun control. Fast forward to 2018, and a Crime Prevention Research Center report found that concealed carry permits are on the rise – especially among minorities. In Texas alone, the number of blacks with permits has grown by almost 140 percent since 2012. Overall, this growth in the number of permits for blacks is happening 20 percent faster than for whites.
This increasingly positive attitude toward firearms might not be a new paradigm, but rather a return to form.
This is the third installment in our series on militias in America. Early American Militias: The Forgotten History of Freedmen Militias from 1776 until the Civil War and American Militias after the Civil War: From Black Codes to the Black Panthers and Beyond provide detailed looks at the history of militias in early and post-Civil-War America. This episode takes a final look at how militias played a vital role in the Civil Rights Movement, an important piece of America that's missing from our history books.
You can read the full article “Negroes With Guns: The Untold History of Black NRA Gun Clubs and the Civil Rights Movement” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Negroes With Guns: The Untold History of Black NRA Gun Clubs and the Civil Rights Movement: https://ammo.com/articles/guns-nra-and-american-civil-rights-movement-guide
- Early American Militias: The Forgotten History of Freedmen Militias from 1776 until the Civil War: https://ammo.com/articles/freedmen-militias-american-history-1776-civil-war
- American Militias after the Civil War: From Black Codes to the Black Panthers and Beyond: https://ammo.com/articles/american-militias-after-civil-war-black-codes-black-panthers
- Asymmetrical Warfare and 4GW: How Militia Groups are America's Domestic Viet Cong: https://ammo.com/articles/asymmetrical-warefare-4gw-americas-domestic-viet-cong
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #RobertFWilliams #CivilRights
Share this video: https://youtu.be/IVINOkwOJ2E
Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/ammodotcom-youtube
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs45
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
With the violent crime rate increasing disproportionately in urban communities, it's no surprise that a recent phone survey of black voters found that 80 percent felt gun violence was an “extremely serious” problem. However, it seems this surge in violence actually has many in the black community changing their views on gun ownership.
In 1993, 74 percent of African-Americans favored gun control. Fast forward to 2018, and a Crime Prevention Research Center report found that concealed carry permits are on the rise – especially among minorities. In Texas alone, the number of blacks with permits has grown by almost 140 percent since 2012. Overall, this growth in the number of permits for blacks is happening 20 percent faster than for whites.
This increasingly positive attitude toward firearms might not be a new paradigm, but rather a return to form.
This is the third installment in our series on militias in America. Early American Militias: The Forgotten History of Freedmen Militias from 1776 until the Civil War and American Militias after the Civil War: From Black Codes to the Black Panthers and Beyond provide detailed looks at the history of militias in early and post-Civil-War America. This episode takes a final look at how militias played a vital role in the Civil Rights Movement, an important piece of America that's missing from our history books.
You can read the full article “Negroes With Guns: The Untold History of Black NRA Gun Clubs and the Civil Rights Movement” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Negroes With Guns: The Untold History of Black NRA Gun Clubs and the Civil Rights Movement: https://ammo.com/articles/guns-nra-and-american-civil-rights-movement-guide
- Early American Militias: The Forgotten History of Freedmen Militias from 1776 until the Civil War: https://ammo.com/articles/freedmen-militias-american-history-1776-civil-war
- American Militias after the Civil War: From Black Codes to the Black Panthers and Beyond: https://ammo.com/articles/american-militias-after-civil-war-black-codes-black-panthers
- Asymmetrical Warfare and 4GW: How Militia Groups are America's Domestic Viet Cong: https://ammo.com/articles/asymmetrical-warefare-4gw-americas-domestic-viet-cong
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #RobertFWilliams #CivilRights
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