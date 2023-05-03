Jeffrey Lord: If this were during the Reagan administration, the Department of Justice would never have accepted these cases against Mr. Miles Guo and Ms. Yanping!

https://gettr.com/post/p2fxryxd297

5/1/2023 Jeffrey Lord, former associate political director of President Reagan: If this were during the Reagan administration, the Department of Justice would never have accepted these cases against Mr. Miles Guo and Ms. Yanping! Naivety in dealing with or even openly cooperating with communist regimes has been a problem in the United States for decades! We must stand up and oppose this no matter where we are!#PresidentReagan #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/1/2023 里根总统的副政治主任杰弗里·洛德：如果是在里根政府时期，美国司法部绝不可能受理这些关于郭先生和雁平女士的案子！对待共产主义政权的天真无知甚至公开合作是美国几十年来的问题！对此，我们无论身处何处都要站出来反对！

#里根总统 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

http://www.nfscofficial.com @NFSCSpeaks



