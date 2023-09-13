Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Becoming My True-Self, How Does It Feel to Be At One With God? Life Without Fear, Grief and Love, Imagination, Passion for God and Faith, How to Grow My Passion for God?
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
87 Subscribers
24 views
Published Yesterday

Full Original:https://youtu.be/NmmoLjv2RnI?si=QeBslIHArdAaoJZh

20100523 Relationship With God - Faith P2


Cut:

23m53s - 54m01s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************




“YOU WILL NOT BE YOUR TRUE SELF UNTIL YOU ARE AT ONE WITH GOD. AND EVEN THEN YOU WON’T BE YOUR TRUE TRUE SELF IN TERMS OF AMALGAMATED SOUL UNTIL YOU ARE AT ONE WITH YOUR SOULMATE AND ONE WITH GOD.”

@ 23m53s


“WHEN YOUR SOUL IS FULL OF GRIEF ABOUT THINGS, IT’S VERY VERY HARD FOR YOU TO FEEL LOVE.”

@ 29m49s


“IF YOU’RE GOING TO CONTINUE ON THE DIVINE LOVE PATH, THERE’LL BE SO MUCH OBSTACLES AT SOME POINT IN YOUR LIFE, SO MANY PROBLEMS, SO MANY ISSUES WITH IT THAT IN THE END IT’S GOING TO BE JUST YOUR PASSION FOR GOD THAT GETS YOU THROUGH IT ALL. JUST YOUR PASSION FOR GOD. THAT’S ALL. NOTHING ELSE IS GOING TO GET YOU THROUGH IT ALL.”

@ 34m20s


“OUR PASSION FOR GOD, OUR DESIRE FOR GOD IS WHAT IS IN THE END GOING TO LEAD US HOME.”

@ 35m31s


Keywords
one with goddivine love pathsoul conditionloving godreincarnated jesussoulmate uniongrief the healing emotiondriven by truth not fearprecious child of godbecoming my true selfdirect connection with godconnection with god vs spiritsthe book of isaiahfearless existenceyou are lovedconstant state of blissin the world not of the worldimagination and faithpassion for godjesus the healerlife without fearpassion vs faithlaw of attraction the gods lawi want to know real godreturned with purpose

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket