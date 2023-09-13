Becoming My True-Self, How Does It Feel to Be At One With God? Life Without Fear, Grief and Love, Imagination, Passion for God and Faith, How to Grow My Passion for God?

Full Original:https://youtu.be/NmmoLjv2RnI?si=QeBslIHArdAaoJZh
“YOU WILL NOT BE YOUR TRUE SELF UNTIL YOU ARE AT ONE WITH GOD. AND EVEN THEN YOU WON’T BE YOUR TRUE TRUE SELF IN TERMS OF AMALGAMATED SOUL UNTIL YOU ARE AT ONE WITH YOUR SOULMATE AND ONE WITH GOD.”
“WHEN YOUR SOUL IS FULL OF GRIEF ABOUT THINGS, IT’S VERY VERY HARD FOR YOU TO FEEL LOVE.”
“IF YOU’RE GOING TO CONTINUE ON THE DIVINE LOVE PATH, THERE’LL BE SO MUCH OBSTACLES AT SOME POINT IN YOUR LIFE, SO MANY PROBLEMS, SO MANY ISSUES WITH IT THAT IN THE END IT’S GOING TO BE JUST YOUR PASSION FOR GOD THAT GETS YOU THROUGH IT ALL. JUST YOUR PASSION FOR GOD. THAT’S ALL. NOTHING ELSE IS GOING TO GET YOU THROUGH IT ALL.”
“OUR PASSION FOR GOD, OUR DESIRE FOR GOD IS WHAT IS IN THE END GOING TO LEAD US HOME.”
