Another Renowned Embalmer Shows And Explains What He's Been Seeing After Covid Vaccine: 'Zero Doubt The Covid Vaccine Did This'

Renowned Embalmer Shows And Explains What He's Been Seeing After Covid Vaccine: 'Zero Doubt The Covid Vaccine Did This'
https://banned.video/watch?id=65e4b20265961e3380c1bca8
Renowned Mortician Richard Hirschman sits down with Owen to discuss his disturbing findings following the Covid vaccine rollout. You can support Richard and his work by following him on X @r_Hirschman.
