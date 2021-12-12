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Here s Why Most of the Jabbed Will Die Early — Dr. Vernon Coleman
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430 views • December 12, 2021
Aside from the video...
I think...
what if this C-19 fraud is still going on
because there are still some people, especially Christians, who don't believe this jab is the mark of the beast (but still they refused the jab)
and they are misleading their flock from the pulpit with their ideas not based on truth
and the angel that told us not to take the mark was #AskTheExperts video from March 2020 here: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/ask-the-experts-covid-19-vaccine-now-banned-on-youtube-and-facebook_WGMGQ5kMxfdVYQA.html
and that we missed the two witnesses coming...
and given that some people are programmed to get jabbed (James Martinez interview with Mike Adams, booby traps are real! https://www.brighteon.com/51edb184-98b5-4214-b58a-22545b495a29)
either way
...
this tribulation will go on and on and on because we're f**king divided in this resistance. dammit.
I think...
what if this C-19 fraud is still going on
because there are still some people, especially Christians, who don't believe this jab is the mark of the beast (but still they refused the jab)
and they are misleading their flock from the pulpit with their ideas not based on truth
and the angel that told us not to take the mark was #AskTheExperts video from March 2020 here: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/ask-the-experts-covid-19-vaccine-now-banned-on-youtube-and-facebook_WGMGQ5kMxfdVYQA.html
and that we missed the two witnesses coming...
and given that some people are programmed to get jabbed (James Martinez interview with Mike Adams, booby traps are real! https://www.brighteon.com/51edb184-98b5-4214-b58a-22545b495a29)
either way
...
this tribulation will go on and on and on because we're f**king divided in this resistance. dammit.
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