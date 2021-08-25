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Creation is our ultimate act of rebellion against the elitists and eugenicists.
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50 views • August 25, 2021
Do you think the world is overpopulated? Are you worried that having a baby would contribute to climate change? Deep down, do you hate humanity? If so, then it’s time to stop swallowing the propaganda of the anti-human death cult and to realize that creation is our ultimate act of rebellion against the elitists and eugenicists.
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