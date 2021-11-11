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Entire School Closes After 'Large Number' of Teachers Become Ill from COVID Shot
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31 views • November 11, 2021
A Michigan school district was forced to close its doors after several staff members suffered adverse reactions following a Covid booster clinic.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/school-shuts-down-after-large-number-of-staff-suffers-adverse-reactions-from-covid-booster-jab/
and here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-pfizer-ceo-brags-about-getting-briefed-by-the-cia-fbi-on-the-spread-of-misinformation/
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/school-shuts-down-after-large-number-of-staff-suffers-adverse-reactions-from-covid-booster-jab/
and here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-pfizer-ceo-brags-about-getting-briefed-by-the-cia-fbi-on-the-spread-of-misinformation/
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
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