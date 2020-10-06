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The Lord Our Righteousness Jehovah Tsidkenu
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13 views • October 06, 2020
In this Bible Study, we examine the qualities of being a Bride of Yahshua. What results from growing in the knowledge of our King and His ways? What do we have to look forward to
as Yahweh builds His temple in our hearts and we are being clothed in the Lord Our Righteousness?
Proverbs 9:10
Proverbs 31:25-31
2 Chronicles 1:11-14, 2:4-18, 5:1-3, 8-14, 36:23
Jeremiah 23:3-7
as Yahweh builds His temple in our hearts and we are being clothed in the Lord Our Righteousness?
Proverbs 9:10
Proverbs 31:25-31
2 Chronicles 1:11-14, 2:4-18, 5:1-3, 8-14, 36:23
Jeremiah 23:3-7
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