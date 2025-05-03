BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Snipers hit Israeli troops in buffer zone, with Jon Elmer
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
192 views • 24 hours ago

Jon Elmer, contributing editor, covers the latest resistance news from Gaza.

This is a segment from The Electronic Intifada's livestream on day 573 of the Gaza genocide. Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Asa Winstanley were joined by journalist Ruwaida Amer live from the Gaza Strip, and journalist Kei Pritsker of Breakthrough News. You can watch the full show here: https://youtube.com/live/2UDeVCM3ky0

Your gift supports The Electronic Intifada's independent journalism on Palestine:

• Donate by credit card, ApplePay, PayPal, Venmo or US bank account via Kindful: https://bit.ly/EIKindful

Gifts are welcome from anywhere and are tax-deductible for US taxpayers as allowed by law.

(Theme music by Greg Wilson)

Mirrored - 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐝𝐚


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
gazajon elmersnipers hit israeli troops
