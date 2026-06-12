The Path to Independence, an interview with Dr. Chris Martenson

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What does greater independence look like in a world built around interconnected systems? For many, it’s not about disconnecting overnight—it’s about taking thoughtful steps, building resilience, and developing practical skills over time. From preparedness and self-reliance to technology and informed decision-making, this conversation explores different paths people are considering as they navigate an uncertain future. Watch the latest interview to hear a fascinating discussion on adaptability, personal responsibility, and long-term thinking.
#Independence #Resilience #Preparedness #FutureThinking #Innovation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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