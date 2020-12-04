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BOOM : Television Report June 2020 Dominion Voting Systems Georgia Election Fraud HOT MESS
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408 views • December 04, 2020
The State of Georgia Elections in June 2020 were a Hot Mess with the Dominion Voting Systems at the heart of the Problems. See highly experienced Security Experts show how easy Dominion Machines were easily HACKED. All the Usual Suspects are in this video.
This Video was Banned on Twitter, Facebook, and Deleted from YouTube
This Video was Banned on Twitter, Facebook, and Deleted from YouTube
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