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KLA.TV – Dr. Carrie Madej Warns About New Vaccine Technology
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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322 views • November 15, 2020
What are the implications of a rushed vaccine for the coronavirus? Dr. Carrie Madej, DO, an osteopathic internal medicine physician in McDonough, Georgia, gives her mind blowing insights into several never-before-seen technologies being used in what is being touted as the great hope for an end to the pandemic. You’re simply not hearing about what Dr. Madej shares here in the mainstream media! Biotech companies like MODERNA, the leading candidate for creating the vaccine that will be pushed on the American people, are being supported by many vested interests funding them behind-the-scenes and you will recognize their names immediately. This is a MUST WATCH if you want to dig deeper into what you’re potentially getting yourself into if you take this vaccine. SPREAD THE WORD!
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healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19dr carrie madej
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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