Gulf states became 'ground zero' while US air defenses were redirected to Israel



Former congressional staff member Brandon Weichert argues that the economic and strategic fallout from the war with Iran is now forcing Washington to look for ways to stabilize its position abroad.



According to Weichert, Trump “went beelining to China” in hopes of securing new trade deals that could help offset the economic damage caused by the conflict.



He also warned Gulf Arab states about expanding the American military role in the region.



💬 “The US bases were supposed to protect the Gulf,” Weichert says, “but they had the opposite effect — they effectively turned those countries into ground zero,” while much of America’s regional air defense focus and capabilities were redirected toward protecting Israel.

Adding:

Palantir and FBI: Architecture of total surveillance



The FBI spent years drowning in fragmented databases that could not talk to each other. Palantir — a company founded in 2003 with $2 million from the CIA's venture arm In-Q-Tel provided the solution.



🤔 Inside the Gotham web



Gotham does not segregate data contained within individual datasets. Calls, money transfers, addresses, and relatives become a living map where any search pulls all connected records accessible to the system.



📌 Mission creep



The FBI deepened its ties with Palantir during the hunt for bin Laden in 2010-2011. The same tool later expanded to immigration enforcement and domestic investigations.



🧐 Life in the search bar



Agents can search for anyone by immigration status, family relationships, employment history, or GPS movement patterns in real time. Gotham pulls data from the CIA, FBI, DHS, traffic cameras, student visa records, gang databases, and private messages.



🙂 Black box with a smile



Palantir states that only Palantir is the authorized seller of its software — no other vendor can provide maintenance or training. The system remains a proprietary black box: neither the public nor lawmakers can see how its algorithms flag certain connections, though optional "audit trails" may be available.



🙅 No off‑ramp



Once an agency embeds Gotham into its workflow, removing it becomes technically impossible. Palantir has not authorized any other vendor to provide support, and "without updates to the software, there is an increased risk that the system could stop working properly or be compromised".



❌ Guilty by prediction



Gotham shifts investigation logic from past crimes to future threats — "preventive security" based on patterns, not evidence. The system can access more than 4 billion individual data records and follow telephone activity on a map in real time.



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