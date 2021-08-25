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Don't Give In! Essential Info to Fight Vax Mandates
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231 views • August 25, 2021
August 25, 2021 - More and more of America is demanding that everyone get the covid vaccine. You might be faced with this choice at work, where you shop, or even as a member of the US military. The powers that be are demanding submission and the day of reckoning will come today, tomorrow, or sometime in the future. When that time comes, what will you do?
Before giving up in despair and succumbing to the pressure, take heart. God will always take care of His children. In a time of temptation, He will provide a way of escape. But God also wants us to be informed and to use wisdom. This newsletter is meant to fill in some holes in our understanding so we can make the right decision based on proven facts about the vaccines and their effectiveness.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Sources:
https://www.stardem.com/news/national/cdc-covid-vaccines-won-t-stop-transmission-fully-vaccinated-can-still-get-spread-delta-strain/article_5f83d0cb-8b0a-535d-bbad-3f571754e5ae.html
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/vaccine-benefits.htm
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9924607/Pfizer-CEO-says-vaccine-resistant-strain-COVID-likely-emerge.html
https://news.emory.edu/stories/2021/07/covid_survivors_resistance/index.html
https://undercurrents723949620.wordpress.com/2021/07/20/the-unvaccinated-are-not-fueling-covid-variants/
https://www.cnsnews.com/article/national/melanie-arter/dr-marty-makary-those-who-are-unvaccinated-pose-no-risk-vaccinated
https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2021/05/22/nobel-prize-winner-reveals-covid-vaccine-is-creating-variants/
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2021/08/20/1029628471/highly-vaccinated-israel-is-seeing-a-dramatic-surge-in-new-covid-cases-heres-why
https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/08/25/new-study-shows-fully-vaccinated-people-carry-251-times-viral-load-and-may-pose-risk-to-unvaccinated/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/treatments/hydroxychloroquine/treatment-protocols/
https://www.patientportalfl.com/s/?language=en_US
https://nypost.com/2021/08/24/fauci-early-use-of-monoclonal-antibodies-can-reduce-hospitalization-death/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_source=NYPTwitter&utm_medium=SocialFlow
Website with archived articles: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
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Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Before giving up in despair and succumbing to the pressure, take heart. God will always take care of His children. In a time of temptation, He will provide a way of escape. But God also wants us to be informed and to use wisdom. This newsletter is meant to fill in some holes in our understanding so we can make the right decision based on proven facts about the vaccines and their effectiveness.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Sources:
https://www.stardem.com/news/national/cdc-covid-vaccines-won-t-stop-transmission-fully-vaccinated-can-still-get-spread-delta-strain/article_5f83d0cb-8b0a-535d-bbad-3f571754e5ae.html
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/vaccine-benefits.htm
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9924607/Pfizer-CEO-says-vaccine-resistant-strain-COVID-likely-emerge.html
https://news.emory.edu/stories/2021/07/covid_survivors_resistance/index.html
https://undercurrents723949620.wordpress.com/2021/07/20/the-unvaccinated-are-not-fueling-covid-variants/
https://www.cnsnews.com/article/national/melanie-arter/dr-marty-makary-those-who-are-unvaccinated-pose-no-risk-vaccinated
https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2021/05/22/nobel-prize-winner-reveals-covid-vaccine-is-creating-variants/
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2021/08/20/1029628471/highly-vaccinated-israel-is-seeing-a-dramatic-surge-in-new-covid-cases-heres-why
https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/08/25/new-study-shows-fully-vaccinated-people-carry-251-times-viral-load-and-may-pose-risk-to-unvaccinated/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/treatments/hydroxychloroquine/treatment-protocols/
https://www.patientportalfl.com/s/?language=en_US
https://nypost.com/2021/08/24/fauci-early-use-of-monoclonal-antibodies-can-reduce-hospitalization-death/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_source=NYPTwitter&utm_medium=SocialFlow
Website with archived articles: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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