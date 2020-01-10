© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DIY Gelli Plate Idea
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • January 10, 2020
Hi everyone!! I have been Gelli/mono-printing for a couple of years. When I first started experimenting I didn't have the recommended tools that I needed, so I made my own with stuff that I had laying around the house. For those of you that watch my videos, you will know that I try and recycle as much as I can within my art and my journals. I thought I would share with you a DIY idea for a Gelli Plate using recycled packaging. Hope this idea helps you out on ways to Gelli Print when you have no Gelli Plate. Happy Gelli Printing! Please enjoy and thanks for watching!
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
You can also find me here -
* My Etsy - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/CraftsFromMyDungeon
* YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/c/CraftsFromTheDungeon
* BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ky8ipU2Ub84p/
* LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@CraftsFrom-TheDungeon:2
* email - [email protected]
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
You can also find me here -
* My Etsy - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/CraftsFromMyDungeon
* YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/c/CraftsFromTheDungeon
* BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ky8ipU2Ub84p/
* LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@CraftsFrom-TheDungeon:2
* email - [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.