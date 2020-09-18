Testimonial Grupo Minar Whitehall Specialties Wisconsin Finest Mas Choices Tuna Cheeva Rice TMP Case

AUGUSTIN T O’BRIEN CACERES OF LE GROUP INDUSTRIES: 5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW TO OPTIMIZE YOUR COMPANY’S APPROACH TO DATA PRIVACY AND CYBERSECURITYAn Interview with Jason Remillard- If you are not a multi-billion corporation, consider yourself unprotected.- Keep an eye all the time on everything you can, every detail. It is very time consuming.- Keep records and print screens of every conversation or document you find important and keep them organized so you can access them.As a part of our series about Cybersecurity, I had the pleasure of interviewing Augustin T. O’Brien Caceres.Since the age of 16, Augustin has mastered the art of sales and expanded his experience worldwide. His success made him found his own company in Miami in 2010, LEGroup Industries.Augustin’s main interest is politics, aiming to reform the legal and the safety system in order for it to be more accurate of the reality of the 2000’s and put an end to this new Dark Age we live in.Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?Thank YOU for this opportunity. I am very happy to expose my story and my case, making it as public as possible. I have been sending press releases for months and you are the first serious interview since then.I grew up in an international family as my father was an Argentinean expat working in Brazil for Italian and American companies, besides our families being Italian and Irish. Since early age, I travel internationally and speak at different levels the four languages I am fluent in. Coming also from a family of entrepreneurs I ended up experiencing a phenomenal worldwide sales career that allowed me to see a good portion of this huge and beautiful world. I have been everywhere, from top 5 star restaurants in London or Miami to shantytowns in Asia, Africa, or Brazil.Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue a career in cyber security? We’d love to hear it.That’s a very good question. The particular story is the fact of being sick of being ‘a victim of my own success’, referring to a comment I heard from a banker in Miami during a meeting.I have not only one specific story but several and the gun used against me is the cyberspace. I started my sales career in 1994 when cell phones barely existed and PC computers were very limited. At that time, I was a teenager and in order to sell, one had to use every possible face to face skills to succeed. As I entered college, I moved to international business and exports, which always required an intense remote and long distance approach. In this business, you only have few meetings face to face after long international and costly travels.I started in international business in 1997 and I have been through the entire development process of the internet technology affecting my industry every year more. Since the beginning, there was suspicious feelings against the internet. The general feeling was that it was a gun of two edges: one of them pointed against you and I can sadly say that this edge that points against you is much stronger than the one that helps truly professionals. I have already half of my book written about these 20 years and also about the main problem that I faced which was in 2018; when my company was attacked both physically and online.I have experienced similar problems in the past, but as my career evolved, this time I was sitting in over 20 million dollars worth of sales, over 400,000$ in receivables of sales commissions obtained through with my own company, my own brands, suppliers, and clients, managing two offices: one in the USA and one in Europe. After 20 years of hard work, study, and talent, what else to expect, right? Success! But then I was a victim of my own success again.This time falling for a higher altitude and with more violent attacks. I was victim of some sort of international crime organization who very likely have arms in the police in different countries who, this time not only cut me off, embezzled all my results, but used my sales commissions to do money laundering. I have had the most horrible years of my career but as always I make the best opportunity out of all of this and I am expanding into several projects for a fresh relaunching at a higher level with proper structure on such a way that these attacks don’t happen again.One of them is that I am at the very early stage of my political career, predominantly in Italy where I have created my own political campaigns called Forza Italia Ciberspazio. I refer to the immediate necessity of regulating and protecting the Cyberspace, a term that was serviced to me officially by a police report issued by the Plano Texas police in September 2018 when I reported the crimes I mentioned above.