Not Ready For Primetime
70 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Look How Unprepared [Bidan] Was

* He won’t take the hint he’s failing — or is he succeeding malevolently?

* He finally emerges from the basement.

* Joe normally just waits for commands.

* He doesn’t get the message: we need help — or does he?

* White House walks back his pledge...again.

* ‘I crushed the virus’.

* He blames ’rona for his poll numbers.

* He doesn’t know if he’s running again.

* He flunked a softball interview.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 19 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312570634112

Keywords
jesse wattersdonald trumpjoe bidenhunter bidengavin newsomcbs60 minuteslesley stahlanthony faucibiden crime familylaptop from hellscott pelley

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
