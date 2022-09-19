Not Ready For Primetime

Look How Unprepared [Bidan] Was
* He won’t take the hint he’s failing — or is he succeeding malevolently?
* He finally emerges from the basement.
* Joe normally just waits for commands.
* He doesn’t get the message: we need help — or does he?
* White House walks back his pledge...again.
* ‘I crushed the virus’.
* He blames ’rona for his poll numbers.
* He doesn’t know if he’s running again.
* He flunked a softball interview.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 19 September 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.