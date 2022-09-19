Not Ready For Primetime

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Look How Unprepared [Bidan] Was
* He won’t take the hint he’s failing — or is he succeeding malevolently?
* He finally emerges from the basement.
* Joe normally just waits for commands.
* He doesn’t get the message: we need help — or does he?
* White House walks back his pledge...again.
* ‘I crushed the virus’.
* He blames ’rona for his poll numbers.
* He doesn’t know if he’s running again.
* He flunked a softball interview.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 19 September 2022