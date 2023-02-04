Create New Account
Biden Announces WW3 without even realizing it.. Make NO Mistake. Tanks and Planes to Ukraine IS WW3
73 views
channel image
73marbren
Published a day ago |

The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleckhttps://youtu.be/PMBXesG-o1I


Quotation from original video description….”Hear It from the Mouth of the Sell-out that said it"

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/

https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Keywords
jesus christend timethe truth

