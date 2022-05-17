© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Did The Biden Administration And FDA Intentionally Starve American Babies?
Follow
1
Share
Report
150 views • May 17, 2022
Another weekend of insanity from the American left as they were back in the streets screaming for baby murder. From D.C. to California, we highlight some of the most insane moments including our own coverage from Austin, Texas. The lies coming out of Ukraine continue, now NBC war analysis and 4-star generals are sharing video game footage claiming it’s from the war in Ukraine. Sean Stone is in the studio lamenting of the madness of the times with Owen Shroyer. Dr. Meri Crouley joins to announce a major prayer service happening in Times Square next month. The overwhelming nature of the propaganda is so obvious now, the real mystery is how more people can't see through it. The challenge is how do we overcome it once and for all.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.