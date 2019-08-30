Rage Against The Establishment, Exposing Extinction & The Post-Human Era

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It seems like the future doesn't need us, or at least, that's what we're being told these days. With the climate alarmism of the rising cult of Eco-extermists and the agitating nature of the technocrats, it's clear that we're in a position of both confusion and subversion. This, and the general frustration with politics sets the tone for this episode, but as it progresses, we delve deeper into our increasingly controlled reality - Can you blame the waking populous?
These days, not only with the information that's coming out, but also combined with their deep implications and far reaching ramifications, people are justifiably upset. The failing infrastructures of our collective countries is beginning to show, and this will effect the quickly coming future. Many are uncertain for the very same provocateurs have provided false promises before, but will this stop progress?
Humanity truly may be reaching a point which resembles critical mass. Not in population, but in perception, and it's this dangerous perception of our collective futures which hinders us from truly refining ourselves into what we need to be. Though our wills have been battered by these adversities, that shouldn't negate our efforts of a better tomorrow.
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